Captain Zebadiah Wilson, commander of Battery B, 1st Battalion, 158th Field Artillery Regiment, 45th Field Artillery Brigade, was presented with the prestigious Alexander Hamilton award on behalf of his Battery.

Wilson was born and raised in Lubbock, and went on to attend the New Mexico Military Institute before graduating from the University of Central Oklahoma. He now lives in Oklahoma with his wife and young son.

United States Army Field Artillery School Commandant, Brig. Gen. Andrew Preston presented the 20th annual Hamilton Award at the Fort Sill Polo Field on Saturday. It is given to the “best” Field Artillery Battery across the Army National Guard.

It would be Gen. Preston’s final act before retirement, noting that the B Battery “Buzzards” exceeded standards to earn the award.

“2021 was an exceptional year for Bravo Battery,” Preston said. “During the year, Buzzard Battery deployed to Afghanistan in support of Operation Freedom’s Sentinel, executing a HIMARS Rapid Air Insertion mission. The battery was the last National Guard battery to fire rocket artillery in Afghanistan.”

The B Battery continued to serve domestically, training with the Oklahoma Highway Patrol for National Guard reaction force missions, executing Operation Valentine Snow, and orchestrating several community outreach programs.

“We did a lot of hard work, preparing for the deployment…we did a lot of tip of the spear operations in Afghanistan. It’s just awesome to have it come full circle and be able to recognize B Battery for the hard work and effort they put in,” said Wilson.

(Information in part provided by 2nd Lt. Claudia Stephens with the United States Army)