LUBBOCK, Texas — When Michael Irwin pulled up his cable bill on Tuesday night, he was ready to pay it with the $100 gift card his brother gifted him. He needed the money to get the bill paid and his brother helped him out.

However, when Irwin tried to pay the bill, it told him the card was unauthorized. He was confused because he’d only bought a few inexpensive items with the gift card so far.

“It said ‘your balance is 88 cents,” Irwin said. I’m like, ‘I bought a three-dollar yogurt and a five-dollar movie – how’s it 88 cents?”

Irwin was victim to a scam authorities call “gift card draining.” This is where scammers copy the card number and security code, then reseal the card in its packaging and leave it until someone activates it. When it’s activated, the scammer will take the money put on the card.

According to a 2022 survey by AARP, one out of four people in the U.S. have given or received gift cards with no funds on them.

“It kind of hurts. It kind of puts you in a bind financially, especially when you were depending on that,” Irwin said. “I’m trying to pay my cable bills is all I’m trying to do.”

The card looked completely normal to Irwin; however, he did notice that the bar code was visible in the packaging. Irwin does not know if he will get his money back, or who did it, but he wants to keep it from happening to anyone else.

“I’ve heard this happened to other people and I don’t want it to happen to anyone else because I know how I felt after it. And I just don’t want anyone else to feel that,” Irwin said.

The Lubbock Police Department encouraged to buy cards from trusted places, keeping the receipt and looking for any signs of tampering on the card before purchasing it could help people from falling victim to the gift card draining scam.