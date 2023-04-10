LUBBOCK, Texas — A Lubbock man was left with nothing following a mobile home fire that occurred on April 5.

Firefighters responded to a mobile home fire near County Road 7640 just outside of Wolfforth around 3:30 a.m.

The house fire victim, Michael Larson, lost his home, his hot tub shop, and his beloved dog, Bailey. Larson told EverythingLubbock.com that when he came home, the entire building was engulfed in flames.

According to the GoFundMe, he worked hard to build his business from the ground up.

(Photo: Michael Larson)

(Photo: Michael Larson)

(Photo: Michael Larson)

(Photo: Michael Larson)

“Now, without a home, a place to work, or his tools, he is facing uncertain times,” said the GoFundMe.

“Bailey was the hardest one…, she was with me for every service call,” said Larson. “She was the sweetest little dog.”

He told EverythingLubbock.com that he lost all hope and faith when this occurred. “Trying to survive has been a bear,” he said.

Anything will help Larson build back what he has lost. Those who would like to donate to his GoFundMe can click here.