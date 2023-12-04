LITTLEFIELD, Texas – A Lubbock man lost his life following a crash in Littlefield on Sunday evening, according to the Littlefield Police Department.

Littlefield PD said the crash occurred near US Highway 84 and Texas Loop 430 South. 32-year-old David Perez was at a stop sign,” failed to yield,” and drove into the path of traffic of a semi-truck driven by Kendall Crump, 31.

Perez’s car was struck on the left side by the semi-truck. Perez was pronounced dead at the scene, and Crump was taken to Lamb Healthcare Center with minor injuries, according to Littlefield Police.