LUBBOCK, Texas — A Lubbock man lost his life in a crash in the 2700 block of southbound Dallas Parkway early Wednesday morning, according to a press release from Plano Police Department.

Bailey Settle, 27, of Lubbock was traveling southbound on Dallas Parkway and failed to control his speed and collided into a cement structure, said PPD. Following the crash the vehicle was “fully engulfed in flames,” said the release.

The Plano Police Department along with the Plano Fire Rescue responded to the crash around 2:30 a.m. and found the vehicle had “struck a cement building.” The vehicle was also on fire when first responders arrived at the scene, said the release.

Settles was pronounced deceased at the scene, said the release.

The Plano Police Traffic Unit will investigate the crash and said “speed and alcohol are believed to be contributing factors.”