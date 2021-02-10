Lubbock man arrested, accused of hitting coworker in face with metal pipe, police report said

LUBBOCK, Texas — On Monday, Lubbock Police responded to the 2500 block of East 37th Street to reports of a disturbance between two employees.

Officers responded to the scene to see the suspect, Lance Kentrett Gadison, 41, speeding away in a car in which he was the passenger, according to a police report. Police initiated a traffic stop.

The police report said when the officer asked Gadison what happened, Gadison said he and his coworker got into an argument.

Gadison said the coworker pushed him. Gadison made a gesture indicating he used a pipe that was in his hand to strike the coworker in the face, the police report said.

The police report said Gadison was then detained and taken back to the initial location.

The police report said the coworker (who was also described as the victim) appeared to have been hit in the face — possibly with a pipe.

The victim had a busted lip on the left side of his face with blood around his teeth. The victim told the officer that some of his teeth had been knocked loose and one was knocked out, the police report said.

The victim confirmed there was an argument, according to the police report.

The victim said when he turned around to get back to work, Gadison hit him with the pipe, the police report said.

The victim was seen by EMS but not taken to a hospital.