Lubbock man murdered with samurai sword, court documents reveal

LUBBOCK, Texas — An arrest warrant on Monday provided new details into the stabbing death of Eddie Pair, 54, Sunday night at the Lubbock Square Apartments, 4602 50th Street. It turns out, according to the warrant, Pair was attacked with a samurai sword.

Ethan Isaiah Scott, 19, was booked into the Lubbock County Detention Center for murder on Monday afternoon. Police previously released an image of him earlier in the day and asked for the public’s help to locate Scott.

4600 block of 50th Street (Nexstar/Staff)

When police were first called to the scene, officers found Pair lying on the ground and bleeding.

“Pair was transported by EMS to UMC where he was pronounced deceased by hospital personnel,” the warrant said. Police then talked to witnesses.

“[A] witness stated Pair and Ethan Scott had an argument and Pair turned to walk out of the apartment,” the warrant said. “As he walked to the door, Ethan Scott retrieved what was described as a samurai sword and stabbed Pair in the back as he walked away.”

“The witness stated Pair walked outside and collapsed and bled,” the warrant said. “The witness stated Ethan Scott cried and apologized for stabbing Pair. Ethan Scott fled the scene on foot prior to arrival of officers.”

Scott remained in the detention center Monday afternoon on a recommended bond of $200,000. (Bond was not officially set at the time of this report.)