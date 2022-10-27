LUBBOCK, Texas— A Lubbock driver was almost forced off the road while going south on West Loop 289 on Tuesday, according to a police report from the Lubbock Police Department.

According to the police report, the victim was stopped in the 1800 block of Frankford Avenue when the suspect, later identified as the victim’s ex-girlfriend, began to yell at the victim and his passenger and bang on the car windows.

The police report also said the ex-girlfriend ripped off the handle to one of one of the car doors. The victim got out of the car and tried to get the suspect away from his car. The victim yelled at her to leave him and his passenger alone, and then drove off.

The suspect followed the victim westbound on 19th Street then onto the West Loop 289 access road. The police report stated the ex-girlfriend caught up with the victim and swerved into the victim’s car trying to run him off the road. The altercation was recorded by the victim’s passenger, according to the police report.

The police report stated the victim told officers he broke up with his ex-girlfriend and asked her to stop calling him after she called him more the 200 times in a day.