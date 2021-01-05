Lubbock man offers $2,500 reward to find stolen dog

LUBBOCK Texas – One Lubbock man is offering a $2,500 reward to find his stolen dog.

Jackson Wright said BoDuke, his black Staffordshire Bull Terrier, was stolen on December 23 after he and a friend went into a gas station in Lubbock. He said before they even paid for their things, they looked out the window and saw the two vehicles had disappeared.

“I was thinking, ‘where is my dog, like, oh my god, my dog is in the back seat.’ That was my first thought,” said Wright, “If it would have been in sight, I would have probably tried to chase it on foot.”

Wright said the two vehicles were later recovered in Vega, Texas. However he said his dog is still not found.

“Any of that materialistic stuff, all that can be replaced, that dog can’t be replaced,” he said, “I don’t have any kids. I can’t have any kids so they are my kids, they’re my children.”

Leigh Ann McWhorter, administrator of the Lost Pet Facebook page, said she knew Wright had gone through some difficult times and was compelled to help him find BoDuke.

“Several years back, Jackson had had an issue with a neighbor who crossed his property lines and shot and killed his dogs and that’s always touched my heart,” she said.

McWhorter created the ‘Finding BoDuke Wright’ Facebook page. The two are asking anyone with leads to reach out to them via that page.

BoDuke is described as having a black coat with white fur on his stomach and neck. He weighs about 50 pounds and is 7 months old.