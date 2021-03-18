Lubbock man once arrested for intentionally killing dog, back in jail

LUBBOCK, Texas — A Lubbock man is back in jail after being out on bond on charges of animal cruelty.

Rico Del-Valle Leyva, 29, was arrested on March 17 for speeding and running a stop sign, but Leyva was out on bond – accused of intentionally running over a dog in 2019.

On December 2, 2019, Lubbock Police responded to the 2200 block of 36th Street to reports of a disturbance, a police report said.

The victim told officers that her dogs had gotten out and ran behind BPL Plasma, the police report said. The victim said when Leyva walked out of BPL, her two dogs started barking at him.

The victim said she told Leyva that her dogs would not bite him, but he took his sandal off and threw it at the dogs, the police report said.

The victim said Leyva walked to his vehicle and then her dogs started walking back toward her, according to the police report.

The victim said Leyva then tried to run her dog over. The victim said Leyva even drove into someone’s yard in an attempt to hit her dog, the police report said.

The victim said her dog ran into the middle of the street and stopped — and Leyva hit the dog and left west bound on 35th Street.

Leyva was later arrested for that incident on July 24, 2020.

Once Leyva was arrested for speeding and running a stop sign, his bonding company asked a judge to revoke the bond. The judge said yes.