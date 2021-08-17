Lubbock man pleads guilty, admits to possessing stolen guns

LUBBOCK, Texas — A Lubbock man pleaded guilty Tuesday and admitted to possessing at least five of 38 guns stolen from Gebo’s Distributing, Inc., on May 28, 2021. He also agreed to forfeit all 38 stolen guns as part of his plea agreement.

Mark Anthony Lara, 49, was pulled over May 30, two days after the guns were stolen from Gebo’s. During a search of his vehicle, deputies found a pistol under the passenger seat, three guns in a backpack in the backseat and a rifle wrapped in a “reddish, stained hoodie.”

Lara admitted the hoodie was the same one the Gebo’s burglary suspect was seen wearing on surveillance footage, according to court documents.

Originally Lara was charged with theft of firearms from a federal firearms licensee. However, as the case developed, the theft charge was dropped and instead he was charged as a felon in possession of a firearm.

If the plea is accepted by the court, Lara faces a maximum of 10 years in prison and a fine up to $250,000.