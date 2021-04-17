Lubbock man pleads guilty, failure to register as sex offender

LUBBOCK, Texas — A Lubbock man was sentenced to two years in prison Thursday after he pleaded guilty to failure to register as a sex offender.

James Lewis Goley, 56, was convicted of aggravated sexual assault in 1999. The conviction was for a girl who was 11-years-old at the time according to the Texas Sex Offender Registry. But the original indictment indicated two victims — both girls younger than 14 years old.

According to the registry, he was sentenced to 15 years in the aggravated sexual assault case and was released after serving the time.

Goley is now required to register as a sex offender once every year, and he did not do so in 2020, and he will serve two years in prison as a penalty.