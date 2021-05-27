Lubbock man pleads guilty to manslaughter, gets probation and shock jail time for May 2020 deadly crash

LUBBOCK, Texas– A Lubbock man pleaded guilty to manslaughter and was given more than 100 days of shock jail time Thursday after he was involved in a deadly crash in May 2020.

On May 24, 2020, Opal “June” Linker, 84, was driving her Toyota Camry while traveling southbound in the 8600 block of University Avenue, where she prepared to turn left and proceed onto 87th Street, according to court records.

However, another driver, Ehvan Reyna, 20 at the time of the crash, was traveling northbound on University Avenue in a Chevrolet Camaro at a high rate of speed and crashed into Linker’s vehicle when she was attempting to turn, according to a lawsuit.

Linker was pronounced dead at the scene.

Linker’s remaining family filed a lawsuit in September 2020 that Coca-Cola Southwest Beverages was “vicariously liable” for the actions of Reyna, as he was working for the company at the time the crash occurred.

In that lawsuit, Coca-Cola denied wrongdoing. As of Thursday, the lawsuit was still ongoing.

Reyna not only pleaded guilty to manslaughter but was also was given 10 years suspended to 10 years probation. He was also given 165 days of jail shock time starting Thursday.

