Guilty of murder, but the case against a Lubbock man is still open

LUBBOCK, Texas– A Lubbock man pleaded guilty to murder Wednesday in connection to a June 2018 homicide.

In November 2018, the Lubbock Police Department investigated skeletal human remains found in the 2100 block of 20th Street. Court records described the home as vacant.

The Lubbock County Medical Examiner’s Office identified as Richard Bradley Richards, 51, through dental records.

Days later, arrest warrants were issued for murder against Kethan Anderson, 38, and Anna Smith, 31.

According to an arrest warrant, Richards died by strangulation.

Anderson will be sentenced at a later date.

The legal procedure Anderson used was an open plea. He admitted his guilt to the judge, but the sentencing can function, look and feel much like a criminal trial.

The punishment range is between 5 years and 99 years or life in prison.

A murder charge against Smith, as of Wednesday, remained pending in court records.