LUBBOCK, Texas — Mark Anthony Casias III, 19 at the time of the crime, was arrested for an officer involved shooting in October 2021 pleaded guilty to Deadly Conduct on Thursday.

A previous police report obtained by EverythingLubbock.com, said police responded to the Omni Apartments at 4:41 p.m. for a report of shots fired. While driving to the scene, an officer heard gunshots.

The police report said the officer observed a man, later identified as Casias, firing a gun on the north side of the apartment complex. The officer fired one shot at Casias, according to the police report.

Casias will serve two years of probation. He also pleaded guilty to Racing on the Highway. He was sentenced to two days in jail time, but he already had two days of jail credit.