LUBBOCK, Texas — Willie Walter, 34, pleaded guilty to sexual assault of a child and was sentenced to 25 years in prison on Friday.

Online jail records showed that Walter was arrested by the US Marshal Services on December 14, 2020.

According to previous court records, Walter was accused of sexually abusing a child who was younger than 17 years old in July of 2020. Records obtained by EverythingLubbock.com on Friday showed the crime was reported to the Lubbock Police Department in August of the same year.

Walter must also register as a sex offender.