LUBBOCK, Texas– Miko Butler, 31, pleaded guilty to two counts of Aggravated Assault Against a Public Servant, according to court documents obtained by EverythingLubbock.com.

Butler was arrested in 2020 for stabbing two Lubbock County Sheriff’s deputies in the 4000 block of South Loop 289 near the Wal-Mart, according to court documents.

Butler was suspected of shoplifting from the store and a deputy began to chase him before another showed up to assist. During an altercation, “Butler pulled out a large folding knife and began to assault the deputies,” court documents said

The deputies suffered injuries to their face, hands, neck, back, and arms, according to documents.

Butler left the scene and was later caught at hotel near 66th Street and Interstate-27.

Sentencing will be this week. Check back for updates.