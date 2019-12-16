Lubbock man posthumously awarded Carnegie Medal

(Photo provided by the Carnegie Hero Fund Commission)

LUBBOCK, Texas – On Monday, the Carnegie Hero Fund Commission released the names of this year’s eighteen individuals who will receive the Carnegie Medal.

One of this year’s recipients is a Lubbock man who died attempting to save his daughter from a house fire.

David S. Turner Sr. suffered smoke inhalation and was burned in the house fire on November 20, 2018. He died the following day.

His daughter, Priscilla Turner, suffered severe burns and died 11 weeks later.

The fire occurred in the 2500 block of 70th Street.

