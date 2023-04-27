LUBBOCK, Texas — Ramon Ramirez III, 25, pleaded guilty to aggravated sexual assault of a child on Thursday and was sentenced to 12 years in prison.

Ramirez was arrested in October 2020 in the 5300 block of North County Road 1700.

Court records obtained by EverythingLubbock.com stated that Ramirez turned himself in after his mother found out that he was accused of raping a young family member. Court records said Ramirez was also accused of sending inappropriate pictures to another young family member who was younger than 12-years-old at the time.

Ramirez admitted to sexually assaulting the victim multiple times, according to court documents. Court records stated Ramirez told authorities that he “had a guilty conscience.”

Ramirez will receive credit for time already spent in jail. He must register as a sex offender and was the subject of a mandatory lifetime protective order to stay away from the victim.