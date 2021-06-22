Lubbock man receives 18-year prison sentence for Nov. 2019 drive-by shooting, injuring 6-year-old

LUBBOCK, Texas — A Lubbock man was sentenced to 18 years in prison Tuesday for his involvement in a drive-by shooting that injured a 6-year-old November 15, 2019.

Edward L. Munoz, 25, pleaded guilty to aggravated assault from a motor vehicle.

Munoz was originally arrested on five unrelated warrants November 18, 2019. Investigators then served Munoz with an aggravated assault warrant a day later for his involvement in the drive-by shooting.

Munoz also received a prison sentence of 10 years related to a 2019 robbery, according to jail records.

