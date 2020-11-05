Lubbock man receives prison sentence for fatal shooting

LUBBOCK, Texas — A Lubbock man was sentenced to 10 years in the fatal shooting of Maria Isabel Cervantes on June 7, 2019.

Lubbock County Sheriff’s Office jail records showed that Detren Ward, 19, was sentenced to 10 years in prison for the fatal shooting of Cervantes in June 2019.

On June 7th, Ward and Cervantes were inside of a home located on the 1600 block of 58 th Street when Cervantes was struck by gunfire. A police report said Ward was careless with a loaded gun and accidentally shot Cervantes in the head.

The police report also said after the shooting, he threw the gun over a fence into a neighbor’s yard, trying to hide it.

Ward and Cervantes were said to be in a dating relationship at the time.

Ward was charged with manslaughter.

