LUBBOCK, Texas — A man who landed himself in jail in May of 2023 after admitting to the purchase of a device that could convert AR-15 style rifles into machine guns received his prison sentence in a federal court on Friday.

According to court documents, Christopher James Garcia, 22, was sentenced to two and a half years in prison with supervised release for three years.

The documents detailed that in April, Garcia was tracked down by officers with United States Customs and Border Protection, via a package of drop-in auto sears shipped to Lubbock from Hong Kong. Such parts are “intended for use in converting a weapon into a machine gun,” the documents said.

The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives agents, attempting to intercept the package, encountered a surprising turn of events when a different man arrived to claim it. Court documents revealed that the man informed authorities of picking up the package on Garcia’s behalf, and agreed to a recorded phone call to arrange for Garcia to get the package.

“During the phone call, Garcia indicated that he knew there were parts in the package used to modify AR-15-style rifles and Glock pistols,” court records stated.

After agreeing on a meeting point, Garcia was taking into custody by federal agents. Following the arrest, authorities found about $20,000 in cash, two firearms and 356 cartridges suspected to contain THC in his vehicle. Garcia told agents he sold marijuana and carried a firearm due to a previous robbery incident during a drug deal, court records detailed.

As of Friday, Garcia remained in federal custody.