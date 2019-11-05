Lubbock man reindicted for online solicitation of a minor

LUBBOCK, Texas — A grand jury indicted a Lubbock man for online solicitation of a minor under 14 on Tuesday.

Austin Starns, 39, was originally arrested on October 22, 2016 after being caught by a Department of Public Safety sting conducted two days earlier on October 21, 2016.

According to court records, Starns originally responded to an advertisement posted by DPS agents posing as a 13-year-old girl. At some point during the conversation, Starns stated his desire to engage in sexual acts with someone he believed was a minor.

Starns also sent a photo of his genitals to the agents who posed as the teenage girl, according to records.

