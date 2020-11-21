Lubbock man searched internet for father/daughter incest; he’s going to prison

Image of Jonathan Scott May from Lubbock Co. Detention Center

LUBBOCK, Texas — Jonathan Scott May, 38, of Lubbock accepted a plea deal this week. He admitted to receipt and distribution of child pornography.

In April, Lubbock Police received a cyber tip concerning images on KIK Messenger.

One of the images depicted an adult male having sex with a prepubescent girl, court records said. Even while police were investigating the cyber tip, May’s girlfriend contacted police. She told police that she found child pornography on his phone.

The phone also contained an internet history with search terms about incest between fathers and daughters. It also contained more images and videos of child pornography, according to court records.

May later admitted to the FBI that he had been looking at child pornography for four years.

If the deal is accepted in federal court, May will be sentenced at a later date to no less than five years in prison but no more than 20.