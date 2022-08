LUBBOCK, Texas— Zachary Pena, 31, was sentenced to 150 months in federal prison on Friday for attempting to pay an underage girl for sex.

According to court documents, Pena arranged to meet a 21-year-old woman and her 16-year-old friend for a sexual encounter on a social media app. It turned out, Pena was actually in contact with an undercover officer who posed as a 21-year-old.

Pena offered to pay them $150 for the sexual encounter. He arrived at the agreed location and was arrested.

Related Links