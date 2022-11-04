LUBBOCK, Texas — A Lubbock man was sentenced to 20 years in prison on Thursday after he pleaded guilty to transportation of child pornography, according to court documents.

Previous indictments accused Cameron Varner, 31, of secretly recording a teen girl in a bathroom.

“[An investigator] believes Varner set up a recording device on the bathroom sink and it was pointing in the direction of the bathtub so he could secretly record Juvenile Doe 1,” the previous complaint said.

Varner was also sentenced to 30 years of supervised released and was ordered to register as a sex offender.