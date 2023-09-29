LUBBOCK, Texas — David Hampton, 57, was sentenced to 50 years in prison for his role in the 2019 death of 79-year-old Celestino Rodriguez. Hampton pleaded guilty to a lesser murder charge on September 20.

Rodriguez was reported missing on August 3, 2019. His vehicle was found in Temple, Texas and his body was later found near Abernathy. Days later, Hampton, Brett Garza and Heather Casias were charged with murder.

During opening statements for the punishment phase of Hampton’s open plea, prosecutor Chris Schulte said both Hampton and Garza laid hands on Rodriguez. Shulte said Hampton told an inmate that him and Garza “beat the hell out of a guy and took his car.”

Garza testified he was dealing meth at a hotel and began to hang out with Casias, who told him she wanted to stop working as a prostitute. Garza described Casias as “not being in her right mind” to get out at the time. According to Garza’s testimony, Casias came up with the whole plan. Garza said Casias knew the victim would have money coming in at certain times and wanted to set up a robbery. Garza said he didn’t want to do it alone, so he recruited Hampton for help.

A map of all the relationships and connections, by Samantha Jarpe. Open the image in a new tab to see a high-definition version.

According to Garza’s testimony, Hampton put Rodriguez in a chokehold during the assault. Garza said he did not think Rodriguez was dead when they left his body in the field in Hale County. During cross examination, Garza said they left him in the tall grass because they thought he would have “gotten up and left.”

Chief Prosecuting Attorney Barron Slack asked if Hampton knew he would be involved in the robbery. Garza responded, “Yes.”

Defense attorney Chris Wanner said Garza’s testimony was “untruthful” and painted him as an unreliable witness. Hampton’s attorneys brought a jail Chaplin and two pastors to testify on Thursday. All three said Hampton had learned “self-control” and was not as angry as he used to be.

Hampton took the stand in tears and was given a moment to compose himself. He described a violent upbringing as a child, saying he was physically and sexually abused. Hampton said after he tried meth for the first time, his life was never the same. Hempton testified that Garza was responsible for the violence against Rodriguez, and said he never choked him.

“Dope destroyed everything in my life,” Hampton said.

Hampton sobbed as addressed the victim’s family, saying, “Oh God, I’m so sorry. If there is any way you can forgive me, please forgive me.”

Rodriguez’s daughter, Patricia Rodriguez Perez, testified in court that her father was an “honorable” man who was a truck driver for most of his life. She said her father was a trusting person and “didn’t believe there were bad people around.”

A total of six people faced charges in connection with his death. Authorities said Hampton, Casias and Garza were charged with murder. Daughtry and Blagburn were charged with Unauthorized Use of a Motor Vehicle. Freddie Salinas and James Anderson were charged with tampering with evidence.

Hampton must serve at least half of his sentence before he is eligible for parole. The statuses of other cases were not immediately available.

