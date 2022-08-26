Image of Leonel Vela III from Lubbock Co. Detention Center

LUBBOCK, Texas— A Lubbock man was sentenced to 60 years in federal prison for producing child pornography on Thursday, according to court documents.

Leonel Vela III, 32, pleaded guilty to two counts of Production of Child Pornography, according to court documents.

Court documents also said he was sentenced to 30 years for each count. The sentences were to be served consecutively, or one after the other, for a total of 60 years.

In November 2020, Vela was caught engaging in sexual activity with a minor by the victim’s mother. Interviews with the victim revealed Vela sexually abused the victim from November 2018 to November 2020.

Vela admitted to sexually abusing a girl as part of the plea deal.

He also admitted to producing child pornography of the minor when she was 10 and 11 years old, court documents said.