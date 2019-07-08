Lubbock man sentenced to 14 years for failing to register as sex offender

LUBBOCK, Texas — A judge sentenced Michael Reyes Mendoza, 54, of Lubbock to 14 years in prison for failure to register as a sex offender.

“In 2017 the Defendant failed to register his location, as required by law. A Lubbock county jury recently convicted him of Failure to Register as a Sex Offender,” the office of Lubbock County Criminal District Attorney said.

The D.A.’s office also said, “In 1995 Michael Mendoza was convicted of sexual assault of a 14-year-old girl.”

He was required to register as a sex offender for life, according to the D.A.’s statement.

Investigator Nick Simpson was quoted as saying, “This verdict and sentence send a strong message that protecting children is of the utmost importance to the citizens of Lubbock County.”

