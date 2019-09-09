Lubbock man sentenced to 15+ years for possessing meth, firearms

Image of Nathan Hood from the Lubbock County Detention Center

LUBBOCK, Texas– A 30-year-old man was sentenced on Friday to more than 15 years in prison for possession of methamphetamine.

According to court records, Nathan Hood, 30, was in possession of at least 50 grams of methamphetamine and “distributed the substance or possessed the substance with the intent to distribute it.”

On December 20, 2018, court records stated that “investigating agents used a confidential informant to conduct a controlled purchase of approximately four ounces of methamphetamine” from Hood.

Hood instructed the confidential informant “to travel to a particular location in Lubbock where the transaction would take place,” court records state.

Agents then set up surveillance at the buy location. Hood then gave the informant the “agreed upon amount of methamphetamine” court records said.

Hood was monitored over the next several weeks.

In January, agents were able to obtain a search warrant for his residence and found a .45 caliber pistol, a multiple-caliber rifle, a .30 caliber rifle and a .260 caliber rifle, according to court records.

The suspected meth, court records state, tested positive for methamphetamine and “weighed a total of 111.8 grams (110.6 grams actual).

Hood admitted that the firearms recovered from his residence in the 4800 block of 42nd Street and firearms recovered from a residence in New Deal, “were involved in or used” in the distribution of meth, court records state.

Hood was booked into the Lubbock County Detention Center in January and he remained there as of Monday.