LUBBOCK, Texas — On Monday, Alexander May was sentenced to 150 days of shock jail time and 10 years of probation by a Lubbock jury for his role in the 2017 manslaughter death of Jonathan Pesqueda.

Related story: Alexander May found guilty of manslaughter in 2017 deadly crash

May was also sentenced to jail for 72 hours on the anniversary of the crash for every year of his probation.

In a Lubbock court on Friday, May’s defense and prosecutors presented their arguments before the jury. The same jury that found May guilty then heard more evidence and determined his sentence.

“The victim would not be dead but for the actions of the defendant,” prosecutor Chris Schulte said. “The only verdict is guilty of manslaughter with a finding of deadly weapon.”

Court records from 2017 said that May’s vehicle was seen speeding westbound in the eastbound lanes of South Loop 289 in surveillance footage from the Science Spectrum.

Police believed May had been barhopping just before the crash. He had a blood alcohol level three times the legal limit at the time.