Image of Jonathan Scott May from Lubbock Co. Detention Center

LUBBOCK, Texas — A Lubbock man has been sentenced after facing charges of distribution of child pornography.

Jonathan Scott May was sentenced to 240 months in prison, or 20 years, after being charged with the distribution of child porn.

After his prison term, May will also serve supervised release for 10 years.

