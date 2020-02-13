Lubbock man sentenced to 20 years in prison for murder

LUBBOCK, Texas — Daniel Reyes Rangel, 21, was sentenced to 20 years in prison for murder on Thursday morning.

The sentence will run concurrent with a 20-year prison sentence for aggravated assault.

According to a police report back in 2016, Rangel pointed a gun at another man in the 1700 block of 42nd Street. In the 2016 assault case, the judge found probable cause that Rangel committed murder while on probation.

In November 2017, Rangel was arrested and charged with the murder of Isaias Rodriguez.

On November 29, 2017, Lubbock Police received calls of gunshots in the area of 2500 Amherst Street. Officers found Rodriguez, 34, lying in the street with a gunshot wound. He was transported to University Medical Center with serious injuries. He later died.

Police at the time said there was a dispute leading up to the shooting.

The 20-year-sentence was part of a guilty plea on Thursday morning. State District Judge John “Trey” McClendon pronounced the sentence consistent with the the plea bargain.

