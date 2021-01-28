Lubbock man sentenced to 20 years in prison for possessing prepubescent child pornography

LUBBOCK, Texas — On Thursday, Elyas Anthony Rocha, 23, of Lubbock was sentenced to 20 years in federal prison on a felony charge for the possession of child pornography involving a prepubescent minor.

According to court documents, Judge James Wesley Hendrix gave the sentence.

After Rocha has served his 20 years, he will also have a 20-year supervised release, according to court records.

In September 2020, Rocha accepted a plea deal for possession of prepubescent child pornography.

According to court records, Rocha also admitted that when he was 18 or 19, he sexually abused a girl who was 1 or 2 years of age at the time and said he recorded himself doing a sexual act with the child, but this offense was not included in Thursday’s sentencing.

