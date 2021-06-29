Lubbock man sentenced to 30 years in prison for 2018 stabbing

LUBBOCK, Texas– A Lubbock man in court Tuesday was sentenced to 30 years in prison for a deadly stabbing that occurred in August 2018.

Justin Deshone Jackson, 29 at the time of the murder, confessed to his mother that he was responsible for the death of his girlfriend, Shranda Carson, according to an arrest warrant.

Lubbock Police were called to an apartment complex in the 5800 block of 24th Street. When police arrived on the scene, Carson was found unresponsive on the kitchen floor with a stab wound and was covered in a large amount of blood.

Carson was taken to University Medical Center where she was pronounced dead.

Jackson, according to a witness, was arguing with Carson after she accused him of having another girlfriend, previous court records said.

That same witness told police she heard Jackson threaten to kill Carson.

Jackson left the scene before police arrived, and he was eventually arrested