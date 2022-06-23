LUBBOCK, Texas— A Lubbock man was found guilty of evading in vehicle on Wednesday and sentenced to 35 years in state prison.

Kain Rodriguez, 34, was charged with evading arrest after he led Department of Public Safety in a police chase in April 2019. The prosecution added so-called enhancements which mean there was a minimum of 25 years

According to court documents, the defense argued being in jail saved his life and he “found peace in the Lord.”

“Twenty-five years is just and right. He’s a person that can be redeemed, give him the chance to have a life,” the defense said.

The prosecution countered by saying Rodriguez is “a deceptive person, who poses a danger to the public and has for a long time.”

Rodriguez will be eligible for parole after he serves nearly nine years.