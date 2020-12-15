Lubbock man sentenced to 5 years in prison for indecency with a child

[image of Jason Bridgeman provided by the Lubbock County Jail]

LUBBOCK, Texas– On Tuesday, a Lubbock man pleaded guilty to indecency with a child under 14 years of age with contact in the 364th District Court. Jason Bridgeman, 44, was sentenced to five years in prison.

Bridgeman was arrested back in January.

The case first began in July 2019 when a Lubbock County Sheriff’s Deputy responded to reports of sexual assault, according to court documents.

A mother told the deputy that one of her children may have been the victim of sexual assault, according to court documents.

Court documents said that Bridgeman, who was living at the residence at the time, was removed from the residence and a safety plan by Child Protective Services was put in place.

Bridgeman remained in the Lubbock County Detention Center on Tuesday.

