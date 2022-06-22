LUBBOCK, Texas – A Lubbock man was sentenced to eight years in prison after pleading guilty to aggravated assault after shooting a man in June 2020. He will get credit for time already served in jail.

Bryan Jaquawn Young-Rector, 24, was arrested in November 2020 for aggravated assault causing severe bodily injury after shooting a man in an apartment at the Park Meadow Villas apartment in the 2500 block of Weber Drive.

Officers arrived and found the victim on the ground with a gunshot wound to the pelvis.

According to the police report, someone kicked in the front door and Young fired one shot at the victim. A friend of the victim called 911 and was able to identify the suspect who was fleeing the building.

[Young- Rector] fired one shot at [the victim], striking [them] in the lower abdomen. [The two suspects] fled the scene possibly northbound,” the police report said.

Young did not take anything from the apartment but demanded the victim to “run your pockets.”