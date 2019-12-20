Lubbock man sentenced to 97 months in prison, more than 600 images of child porn

LUBBOCK, Texas — On Friday, Ernest Macias, III, was sentenced to 97 months in prison (which is more than 8 years) for possession of prepubescent child pornography, according to a federal court records obtained by EverythingLubbock.com.

The judge also ordered Macias to pay $23,000 in restitution along with a 5-year probation sentence, according to the document.

Macias accepted a plea deal back in August 2019 after admitting to possessing more than 89 videos and 600 images of child sexual abuse.

He was ordered to voluntarily surrender to the Federal Bureau of Prisons on January 23, 2020.

