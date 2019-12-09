Lubbock man sentenced to life in prison for murder of woman, 28

LUBBOCK, Texas– A Lubbock man was sentenced to life in prison on Monday for murdering a 28-year-old woman

Juan Carlos Gallardo, 47, was found guilty last week by a jury for killing Yvette Ellis.

During the trial, Gallardo made the case that he was threatening to kill himself and Yvette Ellis got into a scuffle with him. He claimed the gun went off.

But prosecutors told the jury not to believe his story.

Prosecutors told the jury there was a history of domestic violence and her shooting death was no accident.

Last Thursday, witnesses testified that Ellis opened up about the domestic violence going on in her home. Ellis was in a relationship with Gallardo before the murder.

A co-worker described other injuries during the testimony, like imprints of fingernails on Ellis’ neck and a black eye once or twice.

Further into the testimony, witnesses said Ellis “couldn’t give out her phone number” and that Gallardo wouldn’t let her drive her own car.

According to testimony, Gallardo had pulled a gun out in the car in the parking lot at Ellis’ job and had done so several times at their house, according to a witness.

