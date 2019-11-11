Lubbock man sentenced to more than 15 years in prison for methamphetamine

Image of Zachariah Castro from Lubbock Co. Detention Center

LUBBOCK, Texas — Zachariah Castro, 32, was sentenced Friday to more than 15 years in prison for possession of methamphetamine with intent to distribute.

Castro took a plea deal for being caught in October of 2018 with almost 280 grams of methamphetamine in his car.

According to court documents, Zachariah Castro admitted to police during a traffic stop he intentionally possessed the methamphetamine with the intent to sell.

Castro was pulled over for failing to use his turn signal. Court records said his child was with him at the time.

Police searched the vehicle and found a black backpack that contained several plastic baggies containing methamphetamine, along with a digital scale.

The minimum sentence for Castro would have been 10 years and the maximum would have been life.

