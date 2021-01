LUBBOCK, Texas — On Thursday, Aaron David Amaya, a Lubbock man who was caught viewing child pornography, was sentenced to more than three years in prison.

Amaya accepted a plea deal for possession of child pornography in September 2020 after an IP address linked to sharing images of child pornography were traced back to him.

According to court records, Amaya admitted he had viewed child porn.

