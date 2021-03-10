Lubbock man sentenced to nearly 4 years in prison for “interstate threats” after carrying assault rifle at BLM protest

LUBBOCK, Texas– A Lubbock man was sentenced to nearly four years in prison on Tuesday in federal court after he was accused of carrying an assault rifle and making threats at a Black Lives Matter protest on 19th Street and University Avenue in June 2020 by Lubbock Police. More specifically the charge against him was “interstate threatening communications.”

According to court records, Emmanuel Quinones, 25 at the time of the incident, brought a loaded Smith & Wesson .223 caliber semi-automatic firearm to the protest, which was to decry the death of George Floyd, a black man who was killed by a Minneapolis police officer in May, according to U.S. District Attorney’s Office for the Northern District of Texas.

After Quinones was taken into custody by police, he admitted in an interview that he had previously made social media posts designed to intimidate former President Donald Trump and “MAGA instigators”.

Quinones was sentenced to a total of 46 months in federal prison, according to court documents, with supervised release for a term of three years.