LUBBOCK, Texas — A man who pleaded guilty to receiving and distributing child pornography was sentenced to 188 months – or just over 15 and a half years – in federal prison on Thursday, according to court records.

Thomas Anthony Ybarra, 26, accepted a plea deal in June and admitted that he downloaded and traded child pornography starting in 2019, court records said.

Ybarra was also sentenced to a supervised release term of 20 years and will be required to register as a sex offender after he is released, according to court records.