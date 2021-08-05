Lubbock man sentenced to over 17 years in prison for uploading child pornography to Facebook messenger

Image of Charles Milton Holloway from Lubbock Co. Detention Center

LUBBOCK, Texas — A Lubbock man was sentenced to 212 months – or just over 17 and a half years – in federal prison Thursday after pleading guilty to distribution of child pornography.

Charles Milford Holloway, 37, admitted to uploading three child pornography videos through Facebook messenger in late May 2020; all depicted adults having sex with underaged children.

Holloway was arrested in August 2020 for an unrelated state charge, and a search of his cellphone turned up roughly 150 images and a number of videos of child pornography.