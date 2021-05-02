Lubbock man sentenced to prison time for violating terms of his community supervision

LUBBOCK, Texas — A Lubbock man has been sentenced to two years in prison after violating the terms of his community supervision in connection to a 2014 online solicitation case.



David Briones, 40, pleaded guilty to the offense of online solicitation of a minor for sex. The crime occurred in April 2014.



During an August 2015 court hearing, no final judgement was entered, and Briones was placed on community supervision for a period of eight years.



However, court documents filed in March 2020 said Briones violated the terms of that agreement.



Briones was cited for four violations.



Those violations included a reported domestic assault, failure to avoid contact with a minor younger than 18 years of age unless supervised by an adult or chaperone, failure to comply with restriction not to reside in or enter a household where his child resides, and accessing the internet from a prohibited device.



There was limited information on the domestic assault case other than it occurred in early March 2020.



Court documents said a CPS investigator received a report in May 2016 stating that Briones had unsupervised contact with his daughter without a chaperone and her mother would drive her to his house where she would stay overnight.



The daughter told CPS she saw her father, knew where he worked and that he would bring her food.



Briones was also accused of accessing the internet, more specifically Facebook, using an alias in November 2019.



The device from which he accessed the internet did not have monitoring software.