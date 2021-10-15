Lubbock man “sexually abused a child” repeatedly for several months, officials said

LUBBOCK, Texas — James Lee Bates, 37, pleaded guilty on Friday and accepted 50 years in prison without the possibility of parole, according to the office of Lubbock County Criminal District Attorney.

The charge was Continuous Sexual Abuse of a Child.

The CDA said, “Over a period of several months in the year 2018 the defendant repeatedly sexually abused a child under the age of 14. The case was investigated by the Lubbock Police Department and Child Protective Services.”

An indictment was filed in 2019. Court records indicated that a trial date was set for October 18, meaning Bates took a deal just days before he was scheduled to go on trial.