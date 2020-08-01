Lubbock man shot, attacked with machetes and sledgehammers while fishing at Canyon Lake

A Lubbock man was shot and then attacked by three men with machetes and sledgehammers to the face and kneecaps at Canyon Lake at around 5 a.m. Thursday.

James, “Hymie,” Perez survived and is recovering in the hospital, but he told KAMC News that he hoped telling his story would help police catch the men who tried to kill him and prevent another attack like this from happening.

“I just don’t want anybody else to get hurt. I’m glad it was me and not somebody weaker,” Perez said.

Perez started his Thursday morning per usual, fishing with his dog Mac at Canyon Lake — a local hotspot for fishing groups — until he said a group of three men he didn’t know approached him, shot him, attacked him and then left him for dead. His eyes and face were injured severely, and he said his legs were almost cut off from his body.

“I thought his leg was severed,” Perez’s wife Renata Fernandez said.

Despite the slices and injuries to his eyes that left him blind at the time, Perez managed to call both 911 and Fernandez although he doesn’t remember how he did it.

“You don’t expect to get a call at five in the morning from somebody telling you that they’re blind, they can’t see, there’s been an accident,” Fernandez said, holding back tears.

She said it was a miracle Perez was able to reach help, and she emphasized how much he cares for her and her five-year-old daughter Khloe.

“He’d give you the shirt off his back. He helps everybody. He’s taught my daughter to do good deeds at five years old,” Fernandez said.

But the miracles weren’t done yet. During the attack, their dog Mac defended his owner but got lost in the aftermath. After nearly a day of being missing, a Good Samaritan found Mac in a cemetery near the lake and called Fernandez, who said she was ecstatic to be able to give her husband a semblance of hope.

“To tell [Hymie], they found Mac … it brings him that [feeling] like ‘Okay, my dog’s good,'” Fernandez said.

After the happy reunion, Perez still hopes justice can be served.

“They just need to be caught. These people don’t need to be running around the streets,” Perez said.