LUBBOCK, Texas — A Lubbock man was shot in the leg on Friday and the suspect had not been located as of Wednesday, according to the Lubbock Police Department.

According to the police report, the victim told officers he was shot on 42nd Street and Avenue A.

The police report said a man, who the victim was arguing with, was armed and shot the victim in his left leg.

Officers on the scene described the victim as vague and said that he was “very short” with them.

According to the police report, the victim was taken to Covenant Medical Center for treatment.

EverythingLubbock.com reached out to LPD for updates on this case and they said there are no new updates to this case