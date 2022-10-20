LUBBOCK, Texas — The Lubbock Police Department discovered a man was shot in the face after officers responded to a disturbance call Saturday around 6:30 a.m. in the 5000 block of 40th Street.

The victim was identified in a police report as, Isaiah Manuel Ramos, age not listed.

According to a police report, a neighbor who called police said she was sleeping when Ramos banged on her front door. She opened the door to find Ramos bleeding and yelling that he had been “stabbed in the mouth several times.”

When officers arrived, Ramos was laying on the ground in front of the neighbor’s apartment, the police report said. After an officer tried speaking to Ramos he could only respond “help me” before becoming unconscious.

Ramos was transported via EMS to the University Medical Center.

LPD, after further investigation, noticed bloodied paper towels near Ramos’ couch. It was later determined he had been shot in the face, but a suspect had not been located at the time.